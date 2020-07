Ярмоленко врізався у пам'ять фанам Вест Хема, туманне майбутнє Зінченка, Ліверпуль втілив мрію – ревю сезону АПЛ

Some Kepa stats this season:



- He has the worst save percentage in Premier League history (to play 10+ games), with 54.5%. 730th place.



- He has conceded 8% of Chelsea’s Premier League goals since 1992 in 2 years.



- For 14/47 goals conceded this season, he didn’t move (30%). pic.twitter.com/Vcocv4sj9k