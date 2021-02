️ ???????? ?? ️



Here's how the #Swans line up for this evening’s match @ManCity...



️ 5️⃣ changes

️ @1jlatibeaudiere starts against his former club.

️ @JmoSmooth13 makes his full debut.

️ @PaulArriola starts on bench.



In association with @TheEventsDC pic.twitter.com/weKYSu6o5d