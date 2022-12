For the 4th consecutive year, Stéphanie Frappart wins the IFFHS Award of The Women’s World Best Referee 2022 . In 2022 she has been the first woman to referee at a FIFA Men’s World Cup. Kateryna Monzul (IFFHS Award winner 2015) and Finland’s Lina Lehtovaara complete the podium. pic.twitter.com/vZtjyylgXd