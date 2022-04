Manor Solomon to Fulham, done deal. Fee will be €7.5m plus 15% future sale profit to Shakhtar, deal completed by Pini Zahavi and Shlomy Ben Ezra. Here we go. #transfers



Contract until 2027. Solomon will join Fulham on July 1 with work permit - now he stays with Shakhtar. pic.twitter.com/r7zSEEfiwP