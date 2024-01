Sunderland’s youngest Ukrainian recruit Ivan Struk was on target for the U16s today as his goal helped his side to a 3-2 win over Brighton in the PL Cup (U16s)



They’re through to the QFs!



Struk is only 16 y/o but sometimes plays for the U18s too



