Trafalgar Square



Us: ‘Hello Andriy, thanks for showing your position and support’



AS: ‘Wait, a minute, I know you! The one who always asked me questions! Come here ?’



We STAND with Ukraine!



Donate to help Ukraine here:https://t.co/iOZejc4R2vhttps://t.co/mzdhsrBIC2 pic.twitter.com/P4i50TOkeE