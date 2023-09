HT: Sheffield United 2-1 Everton



xG: 0.4-1.53

Shots: 6-9

Shots on target: 4-3

Big chances: 0-3

Touches in opp. box: 11-17

Possession: 47%-53%

Fouls: 3-4



Cameron Archer is having a debut to remember. #SHUEVE pic.twitter.com/MB1AJAgeYs