Ethan Nwaneri (born March 2007) becomes the first 15-year-old to appear in Premier League history:



ETHAN NWANERI – 15 years, 180 days

Harvey Elliott – 16 years, 38 days

Matthew Briggs – 16 years, 68 days

Izzy Brown – 16 years, 117 days

Aaron Lennon – 16 years, 129 days