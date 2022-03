UPDATE on that disgraceful official @ManUtd statement (21/3) on the passing the passing of Kyiv Reds fan Oleksandr Kukin:



1. The official statement has altered ‘opposition forces’ to Russian forces



2. The club has apologised to Kyiv Reds privately https://t.co/qV5wAQ6YS2 pic.twitter.com/b8V7mTORU7