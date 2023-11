FT: Luton Town 1-1 Liverpool



xG: 0.81-3.04

Shots: 8-24

Shots on target: 5-6

Accurate passes: 134-576

Possession: 26.4%-73.6%

Corners: 4-7



Liverpool save their blushes with a late, late goal. #LUTLIV pic.twitter.com/wmQJoZNXUd