1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ - Jurgen Klopp takes charge of his 1000th game as a manager this afternoon when Liverpool face Chelsea. Here is his career breakdown:



️ 1898 goals scored

1081 conceded

538 wins

239 draws

222 losses

12 trophies won



The best German manager ever?