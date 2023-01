Oleksandr Zinchenko’s game by numbers vs. Tottenham:



100% tackles won

87% pass accuracy

88 touches

59 passes completed

14/18 final third passes

4/4 aerial duels won

3 ball recoveries

3/4 ground duels won

2 clearances



Brilliant performance at left-back. ? pic.twitter.com/xaH1bJEXBh