Marcus Rashford for Man Utd in the first half vs. Man City:



◉ Highest xG (0.38)

◉ Most duels won (4)

◉ Most touches in opp. box (3)

◉ Most shots (2)

◉ Most shots on target (2)

◉ Most tackles (2)



