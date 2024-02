Players aged 21 and less with the most shots blocked in Europe's top 5 leagues 23/24 by Wyscout:



Illya Zabarnyi - 20

??????Jarrad Branthwaite - 17

Giorgio Scalvini - 14

Arouna Sanganté - 14

Radu Drăgușin - 13

??????Teden Mengi - 13

Murillo - 13



Some top box defenders here! pic.twitter.com/1CH2sFv9wv