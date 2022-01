Sofiane Boufal’s first half by numbers vs. #TeamEgypt



100% take-on success

100% conversion rate

89% pass accuracy

21 touches

4 duels won

2 chances created

2 fouls won

2 take-ons

1 shot

1 goal



His third goal at #Afcon2021 for #TeamMorocco pic.twitter.com/xmdxeY7WPR