Талант Байера Вирц побил рекорд Хаверца и ворвался в топ-3 дебютантов Бундеслиги

17y, 15d - With 17 years and 15 days of age, Florian #Wirtz will become @bayer04_en's youngest player in their #Bundesliga history and the third youngest overall behind @nurisahin (16y, 11m, 1d) and Yann Aurel Bisseck (16y, 11m, 28d). Generations. #SVWB04 pic.twitter.com/PXUyAk8VxB