The Road to UEFA EURO 2024️ begins NOW ️⁰⁰With Topps Finest! ⁰⁰Each Master Box includes:⁰⁰ Two Autographs per Master Box ️️ Euro Masters⁰ Prized Footballers⁰ The greatest players across Europe⁰⁰ https://t.co/BubW2ZXNX2⁰⁰#ToppsFinest #UEFA #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/fKbUuJlrNR