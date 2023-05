| FOCUS



İlkay Gündoğan led Manchester City to a comfortable 3–0 win over Everton with this excellent performance:



42 touches

️ 2 goals

2 shots/2 on target (0.26 xG)

️ 1 assist

2 key passes

27/31 accurate passes (0.37 xA)

8.9 Sofascore rating



#EVEMCI pic.twitter.com/MJs8nZRw2B