Джеко догнал Монтеллу в списке лучших бомбардиров Ромы

6 - Edin #Dzeko, 102 goals with the Giallorossi, has now equalled Montella as the sixth goalscorer all-time with AS Roma in all competitions.



Totti (307 gol)

Pruzzo (138)

Amadei (111)

Volk (106)

Manfredini (104)

Dzeko - Montella (102)



