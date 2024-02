Arsenal have won their opening five league games of a calendar year for the first time in their history:



◉ 5-0 vs. Crystal Palace

◉ 1-2 vs. Nottingham Forest

◉ 3-1 vs. Liverpool

◉ 0-6 vs. West Ham

◉ 0-5 vs. Burnley



2024 has started perfectly. pic.twitter.com/uWBEo5K4S7