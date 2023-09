Sávio vs Mallorca



76 minutes

1 goal

1 assist

28 passes

86% pass accuracy

3 shots

3 key passes

2 big chances created

2/3 successful dribbles

1 tackle

5/6 duels won



19 years of age. Two fantastic back-to-back La Liga games. An absolute joy to watch with a left foot made of gold.