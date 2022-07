European clubs with the biggest transfer surpluses in the 21st century:



Benfica (€667.28m)

Porto (€629.02m)

Ajax (€453.03m)

Lille (€414.40m)

Udinese (€342.07m)

Salzburg (€315.34m)

Dinamo Zagreb (€285.75m)

Sporting (€282.91m)



Source: @AS_Futbol pic.twitter.com/ThekaR1YaZ