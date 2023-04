Julián Álvarez's first half by numbers vs. Fulham:



92% pass accuracy

22 touches

6 touches in opp. box

3 duels won

3x possession won

2 shots

1 shot on target

1 penalty won

1 goal

0.64 xG



He now has seven goals in his eight PL starts. pic.twitter.com/v2nK36KJHw