Seko Fofana to Al Nassr, done deal and here we go! ?️



Understand Seko completed first part of medical tests today in Portugal as new Al Nassr player.



RC Lens will receive around €25/30m.



Cristiano Ronaldo, Brozović, Ospina, Talisca… and now Seko Fofana to Al Nassr. pic.twitter.com/bGa1EqDViw