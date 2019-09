Коли перевершуєш Реал, або Дві грудочки попелу як тривога за збірну України: реакція соцмереж на Шахтар – Ман Сіті

#ChampionsLeague xG Totals and Fairness Ratings ️



There's a few bad luck stories from the midweek #UCL games, with #CFC very unlucky to lose against #Valencia and #BVB #Dortmund somehow not beating #FCBarcelona. #FCBayern, #Salzburg and #mancity were all very impressive. pic.twitter.com/OS2Yp5jNQC