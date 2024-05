| FOCUS



Nicolas Jackson put on a show in Chelsea’s emphatic 5–0 win over West Ham:



49 touches

️ 2 goals

7 shots/4 on target (1.75 xG)

️ 1 assist

4 key passes

3/5 successful dribbles

️ 7/11 duels won

9.7 Sofascore Rating



