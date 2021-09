Most goals scored by a player across their first two Champions League appearances:



◉ Sébastien Haller (5)

◎ Marco van Basten (4)

◎ Diego Simeone (4)

◎ Didier Drogba (4)

◎ Erling Haaland (4)



