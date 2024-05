On this day in 1994, Gheorghe (Gica) Popescu signed for Spurs.



He was great in the one season he played for Spurs before moving to Barca.



Gica made 28 appearances for Tottenham scoring 3 goals.



Here’s one of them - his effort against Newcastle - enjoy!#onthisday1994 #THFC pic.twitter.com/8ycdGGAj2s