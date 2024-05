Mbappe’s max speed is approximately 38 km/h.



Bolt’s max speed for that world record was 44.72 km/h (average speed of 37.58 km/)



There’s a significant difference in just 1 km/h faster or slower - imagine 6 km/h.



Mbappe is extremely fast for a footballer but not comparable. https://t.co/RHtWaxrkoP