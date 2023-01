36.63 - Mykhailo Mudryk recorded a top speed of 36.63 km/h against Liverpool, the fastest speed recorded in the Premier League this season.



36.63 - Mykhailo Mudryk

36.61 - Anthony Gordon

36.53 - Darwin Núñez

36.22 - Erling Haaland

36.09 - Denis Zakaria



