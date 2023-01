Pawel Zimonczyk (Jakub Kiwior’s agent): “Zinchenko dragged Jakub into the changing room after the game against Man United. His entrance wasn’t planned, but as soon as Zinchenko saw him, he called out, ‘If you’re already with us, you’re already with us’.” [@wator_ski] #afc pic.twitter.com/JuHQ6ei2Ga