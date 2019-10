Зінченко 2 роки тому дебютував за Манчестер Сіті – 6 трофеїв, шалений вінрейт і шлях від резервіста до основи

#OnThisDay in 2017, Oleksandr Zinchenko made his first appearance for Manchester City!



So far:



52 Appearances

️ 1 Goal

️ 5 Assists

26 Clean Sheets



47 Wins

2 Draws

3 Defeats



2 Premier League

2 League Cup

1 FA Cup

1 Community Shield#MCFC pic.twitter.com/21U4jOmhaF