Циганков як заміна екс-зірці ПСЖ чи партнер чемпіона світу – лідеру Динамо відводять серйозну роль у 2-х топ-проектах

[@MailSport] reports defender’s Eric Bailey and Nathan Ake along with midfielders Tanguy Ndombele, Viktor Tsyhankov and Jack Grealish are targets for Mauricio Pochettino’ Spurs.



Forward Jarrod Bowen is also now being considered by Tottenham Hotspur ahead of January.#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/0kaJMxkfOA