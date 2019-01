Талант Арсенала Сака став першим гравцем АПЛ 2001 року народження

First player to play in the Premier League born in:



'92: Jose Baxter

'93: Jack Robinson

'94: Adam Henley

'95: Serge Gnabry

'96: Moussa Dembele

'97: Isaiah Brown

'98: Rushian Hepburn-Murphy

'99: Jonathan Leko

'00: Angel Gomes

'01: Bukayo Saka



One for the history books. pic.twitter.com/TuAhwQJmhh