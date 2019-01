Сульшер стартував із рекордних 6-ти перемог на чолі Манчестер Юнайтед і повторив досягнення легендарного Басбі

Managers to win their 1st 5 league games for Man Utd:

Sir Matt Busby, Aug-Sept 1946

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Dec 2018-Jan 2019



Managers to win their 1st 6 games in all competitions for Man Utd:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Dec 2018-Jan 2019 pic.twitter.com/lCfjFWNTZ6