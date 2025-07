What a nail-biter! Vlada Kharkova ( UKR) clinched the gold with a razor-thin 15-14 win in the women’s epee final!

Kudos to Katrina Lehis ( EST) for an incredible performance and a well-deserved silver!



results: https://t.co/kvDYMpPa9T

live:… pic.twitter.com/l52D6HY0vb