NEW QUEEN OF THE 5000m



Beatrice Chebet shatters the world record with an incredible sprint finish of 13:58.06 at the @nikepreclassic, becoming the first woman ever under 14 minutes



She breaks the previous mark of 14:00.21 set by Gudaf Tsegay?

