The International Testing Agency (ITA), leading an independent anti-doping program for @RealWorldBoxing, reports that it has notified Uzbek boxer Lazizbek Mullojonov of an adverse analytical finding (AAF) for methasterone metabolites.



️https://t.co/KxlzeS9uOq#KeepingSportReal pic.twitter.com/7BzZ6VnNIQ