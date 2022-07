The nine clubs set to play their first game in a UEFA competition in 2022/23, by age:



Kisvárda (111 years)

Gil Vicente (98)

Aris (92)

Ballkani (75)

Tuzla City (67)

Kyzylzhar (54)

Atlètic Escaldes (20)

Bruno's Magpies (9)

Dnipro-1 (5) pic.twitter.com/9VR7UWxOER