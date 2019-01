Шахтар зіграє з Партизаном на турецькому зборі

The players return to training in a week! Here are the key dates for the winter



Jan 9: Return to training

Jan 25: Fly to Turkey ️

Jan 28: v. Liberec

Jan 31: v. Cracovia



Feb 3: v. Shakhtar

Feb 6: v. Krylia Sovetov

Feb 7: v. Mladost Doboj

Feb 8: Return home ️ pic.twitter.com/TcxRx76rde