Салах забив 10+ голів п'ятий сезон поспіль

Mohamed Salah has now scored 10+ goals in each of his last five league seasons:



2015/16: 14 goals

2016/17: 15 goals

?????? 2017/18: 32 goals

?????? 2018/19: 22 goals

?????? 2019/20: 10 goals*



One season after another. pic.twitter.com/6r9dUNyRSs