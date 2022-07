Sassuolo CEO Carnevali confirms Gianluca Scamacca deal: "There's an agreement with West Ham for €36m fee plus €6m add-ons and 10% sell-on clause", tells Corriere dello Sport. ️ #WHUFC



"I'm sure he will do great things, he's a huge talent and very good guy". pic.twitter.com/yYyvAY6n6p