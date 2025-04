TALENT OF THE DAY



Vladyslav Vanat

Age: 21

Country:

Club: Dynamo Kyiv

Position: CF

Player role: complete forward

Strengths: pace, finishing, shot power, movement, link-up play, ambidexterity

Foot: left

Similar type of player: Robin van Persie

Potential: 7,5/10 pic.twitter.com/WO5A1LuqOg