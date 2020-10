Kateryna Monzul has been appointed by UEFA to handle under 21 qualifiers. After Stéphanie Frappart, she will be the second woman Elite in UEFA men competitions in recent times.

8.10.2020 17:00 CET

LITHUANIA U21 - GREECE U21

Referee: Kateryna Monzul (UKR)https://t.co/ssJ6pfoiyd pic.twitter.com/H8eFGJtA32