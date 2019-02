Сарри – единственный тренер из топ-5 лиг, который ни разу не менял схему

.@ChelseaFC is the only team in TOP 5 European League who didn't make any formation change in the whole season.

All 2357 minutes in @premierleague, they played in a 4-3-3 formation, so-called Sarriball. Second is @LOSC_EN, who switched their 4-2-3-1 into 4-4-2 for 34 minutes. pic.twitter.com/kB1oQ8VUrp