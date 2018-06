Россия потерпела одно из самых позорных поражений в статусе хозяина ЧМ

Biggest World Cup defeats by host nations:



6 - Brazil v Germany in 2014 (7-1)

3 - Sweden v Brazil in 1958 (5-2)

3 - Mexico v Italy in 1970 (4-1)

3 - South Africa v Uruguay in 2010 (3-0)

3 - Brazil v Netherlands in 2014 (3-0)

3 - Russia v Uruguay in 2018 (3-0)#WorldCup #URURUS