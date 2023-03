PSG's eliminations in the Champions League for 10 years:



2023: Last 16

2022: Last 16

2021: Semi-final

2020: Final

2019: Last 16

2018: Last 16

2017: Last 16

2016: Quarter-final

2015: Quarter-final

2014: Quarter-final

2013: Quarter-final pic.twitter.com/wtU0TfXpkT