| FOCUS



Alex Meret excelled in Napoli's goal in their 1:0 win over Juventus:



️ 90' played

? 6 saves

5 saves from inside the box

️ 1 high claim

45 touches

21/33 acc. passes

? 1 clean sheet

8.5 SofaScore rating