11 - #McTominay scored 11 goals in the current league, more than any other ?????? player in a single Serie A campaign (overtaken Law in 1961/62); before him, the last ?????? midfielder able to score 10+ goals in a single Big-5 campaign was Charlie Adam in 2010/11 (12, Blackpool). Royal. pic.twitter.com/CUQnQjF4J0