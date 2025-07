Rodrigo De Paul Atlas:



54/58 accurate passes

93% pass accuracy

69 touches

11 passes into the final third

1/1 accurate crosses

4/7 accurate long balls

️ 2 clearances

8 recoveries

3/6 ground duels won

3 fouls won

️ 7.7 match rating



Top player!… pic.twitter.com/HLBN6vQ1nA